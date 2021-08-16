Watch
TDH to give COVID update as 2,200 are currently hospitalized across the state

Eric Hilt/WTVF
Tennessee Department of Health clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 11:58:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health will provide another COVID-19 update Monday morning.

Health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is set to provide the update at 11:30 a.m.

COVID IN TENNESSEE

In recent weeks, Tennessee has seen a sharp uptick of new COVID-19 cases — the vast majority of which are among the unvaccinated.

More than 2,000 people are battling the virus right now in hospitals across the state, which is causing hospitals to run out of available beds. Currently, 10% of ICU beds and 12% of floor beds are available in Tennessee.

On Friday, Vanderbilt University Medical Center released a statement, saying the hospital is full and urged everyone eligible to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

