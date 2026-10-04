TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada resigns amid scrutiny over failed Christa Pike execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada has resigned as the state faces mounting scrutiny over two problematic executions and an ongoing investigation into the failed execution of death row inmate Christa Pike.

Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Strada's resignation Saturday morning, days after Pike's scheduled execution ended with her being transported to a hospital, where her attorneys say she remains intubated and on a ventilator.

In a statement, Lee thanked Strada for stepping aside as the review moves forward.

"I appreciate his willingness to put the interest of Tennesseans first during this difficult moment," the governor said.

Strada said his resignation would allow an independent investigation to proceed without distraction.

"Stepping aside is in the best interest of Tennesseans as the independent review moves forward," Strada said. "I believe this review is entirely appropriate and necessary and I look forward to doing everything I can to help determine exactly what occurred."

The resignation comes after two recent execution-related controversies, including the failed execution of Pike and questions surrounding the execution of Tony Carruthers.

Just one day after Pike's execution attempt, Lee defended his decision to keep Strada in the position, saying the information available at the time indicated TDOC had followed the state's approved protocol.

"So far as we know, the Department of Correction followed the protocol as outlined and vetted and approved by the Attorney General's Office," Lee said. "At this point that is all we know, which is the reason we have an investigation."

The governor's office has appointed former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to lead that investigation. Stanton previously reviewed Tennessee's lethal injection protocol in 2022.

According to Lee's office, Stanton will examine whether TDOC followed its execution procedures and whether changes to the protocol are necessary.

Witnesses Raise Questions About Transparency

A key focus of the review could center on what witnesses were able to observe during Pike's execution.

Under Tennessee's execution protocol, designated witnesses are tasked with observing the process and documenting whether procedures are followed. Those witnesses included members of the media and one of Pike's attorneys.

However, witnesses and legal experts say crucial parts of Pike's execution were hidden from public view.

After a second dose of lethal injection drugs was administered, witnesses say they could no longer observe what was happening inside the execution chamber. Reporters and attorneys later described lengthy periods when curtains remained closed and information was unavailable.

One witness said media observers could hear Pike breathing even as visual access to the chamber was cut off.

"When the curtains closed the final time at 8:05, we could consistently hear her snoring," witness Tori Gessner said. "Even at 8:53, when the microphone was cut off, we could still hear snoring."

Other witnesses said they were unable to determine what actions state officials were taking behind the closed curtains.

"We cannot see what was happening," witness John North said. "We heard activity, but we don't know what happened."

Pike's attorney argued the lack of visibility prevented both legal observers and journalists from carrying out their responsibilities.

"The attorney who is witnessing and protecting Christa's rights was unable to see what was going on in the execution chamber," he said.

Media witnesses reported that Pike was still breathing when they were instructed to leave the facility.

Shortly afterward, emergency responders transported Pike to a hospital. Her attorneys say she remains alive, intubated and on a ventilator.

What occurred inside the execution chamber after the curtains closed remains one of the central unanswered questions investigators are now expected to examine.

As Stanton's review begins and Strada exits the agency, state officials face growing pressure to explain exactly what happened during Pike's failed execution and whether Tennessee's execution procedures were properly followed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com