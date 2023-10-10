TDOC says recidivism rates are lowest they've been in a decade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The state says it's making progress in keeping ex-cons from ending up back behind bars.

The state department of correction says its rate of released prisoners that re-offend and end up back in prison is the lowest it's been in more than a decade.

"The standardization of offender supervision in the community and the use of graduated sanctions, reaffirms that you can be both tough on crime and smart on crime and get better public safety outcomes," said Frank Strada, TDOC commissioner in a video news release.

The state credits partnerships with private, nonprofit, and the community for help keeping those re-offense rates low.