TDOC to host free overdose awareness events in Nashville, Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Correction is hosting two free community events in Middle Tennessee aimed at overdose education, prevention, remembrance and recovery.

The events are being held in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, which is observed annually on Aug. 31. The campaign focuses on remembering people who have died from overdoses, supporting grieving families and friends and sharing information about overdose prevention.

TDOC will hold the events at its Community Resource Centers in Nashville and Murfreesboro.

The Nashville event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nashville Community Resource Center, located at 900 Madison Square in Madison.

The Murfreesboro event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Murfreesboro Community Resource Center, located at 1938 Southpointe Way.

According to TDOC, attendees will be able to hear from guest speakers, participate in overdose awareness activities and connect with local organizations offering resources and support services.

Community resource booths and local food trucks will also be available at both events.

The events are free and open to the public. TDOC said anyone interested in learning more about overdose prevention and recovery resources is encouraged to attend.