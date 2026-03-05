TDOT Choice Lanes: How the project will reduce traffic, but may impact businesses and homeowners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has a solution to reduce traffic, but it may come at a cost.

TDOT's Choice Lanes, additional lanes that drivers could pay to use, is a $4.5 billion proposed project that spans 26 miles on the interstate. It's meant to be the state's long-term solution to traffic.

"Choice lanes are going to be new optional lanes in two directions on I-24 from Nashville to Murfreesboro," explained TDOT communications officer Rebekah Hammonds.

Before moving forward, TDOT held three public meetings this week to educate the city and get feedback from those impacted.

That includes Ethan Lin, the managing partner for Pan Asia Supermarket. His store opened as part of a vision to create Chinatown in Antioch in early February.

Now, he's learning they may have to relocate. Their location sits right where the proposed Choice Lanes project is set to build.

"We are a little bit disappointed, but if it has to be done, then we just need to go with the flow," said Lin.

TDOT said 18 businesses and 33 homes could be impacted and made to relocate.

"I was like excited to be a homebuyer, you know, in my 30s still," said Michael Glance, who attended Wednesday's meeting. "I was really excited, and I worked hard to accomplish that...and now I just feel like I'm back to ground zero."

TDOT assured affected homeowners and businesses that the state will provide assistance to anyone needing to relocate.

"While we are doing our best to limit the amount of impacts there are, it is just the reality of a large-scale project like this," said Hammonds.

If all goes as planned, the project would likely start construction in 2027. You can learn more about the Choice Lanes project on TDOT's website.

The last meeting is set for Thursday afternoon from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Coleman Park Community Center.

If you can't attend, you can still make your voice heard here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.