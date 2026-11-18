NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New plans for the I-24 Choice Lanes project include a significant change from what the Tennessee Department of Transportation previously showed the public: putting the new lanes on the outside of the interstate instead of the inside.

The shift matters to residents like Jerry Stankevich, whose Noble Place townhome community sits near I-24. He once feared roughly 20 of its 91 units could be affected.

The latest plans looked different.

"We came out here today, and the renderings are showing that... it doesn't appear that they're going to take any of the units, but we are going to have a raised, elevated road going right on the edge of our townhouse community," Stankevich said.

But those plans are far from final. TDOT says DriveTN's proposal is only about 15 to 20 percent designed.

"In particular, DriveTN is looking to put the choice lanes on the outside in comparison to the inside, which is what we have been presenting as part of what we call TDOT's RFP concept design," Paige Heintzman, P3 director of delivery for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said.

The project would add two optional, price-managed lanes in each direction along 26 miles of I-24 between I-40 and I-840. The existing lanes would remain free.

While drivers may see crews along the interstate, TDOT says construction has not started.

"The work that you'll see happening in the field right now is not construction. It is just that field investigation," Heintzman said.

There is no construction start date yet. TDOT says the current schedule anticipates opening the southern portion of the Choice Lanes, roughly from Old Hickory Boulevard toward I-840, in 2034, with the remaining northern section opening in 2035.

The project has reached commercial close, establishing the framework for DriveTN to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the lanes under a 50-year agreement. Financial close is expected in the third quarter of 2027.

For Stankevich, that means the plans may be changing, but the questions aren't going away.

"I'm going to keep going to these meetings and try to figure out what's going on. Hope for the best. Plan for the worst, hope for the best," Stankevich said.

Community members are invited to stop by Wednesday's locations listed below to review project updates, including but not limited to DriveTN’s conceptual design and projected schedule.

Attendees may stop by anytime during the scheduled hours.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. CST | Open house from 3:00 p.m. CST to 7:00 p.m. CST

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Smyrna Event Center

100 Sam Ridley Parkway E.

Smyrna, TN 37167

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