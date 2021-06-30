TDOT: Contractor ahead of schedule on I-40 bridge column repair; all WB lanes back open

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — All four lanes of Interstate 40 West at Mt. Juliet Road have reopened following last week’s fiery crash that killed a tractor trailer driver. A fourth lane on Mt. Juliet Road could reopen as soon as next week.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation shared an update Wednesday, saying the contractor tasked with repairing a damaged bridge column is ahead of schedule.

WTVF A bridge support pillar was badly damaged in a deadly crash on June 23, 2021.

The work was supposed to take up to three weeks to complete, but TDOT said crews poured the concrete on Friday, which allowed TDOT to reopen that fourth I-40 lane. As soon as the concrete is cured on Mt. Juliet Road, which is estimated to be sometime next week, Mt. Juliet Road will fully reopen – barring any complications, like the weather.

TDOT officials said once the concrete is cured, the contractor will remove the temporary supports during nighttime operations.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the early morning hours of June 23 when a driver, identified as 80-year-old Luther Stinson, lost control and traveled onto the right shoulder. The semi then went through the guardrail, struck the column and burst into flames.