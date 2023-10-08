Watch Now
TDOT Crews working to clear mess I-40 West in Nashville

Overturned truck
Posted at 7:45 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 08:58:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are hard at work Sunday morning after a semi-truck overturned.

The crash happened on I-40 Westbound near mile marker 207.6 in Nashville around 6:00 a.m. TDOT officials have closed the I-65 south ramp to I-40 East near Exit 84 is closed following the incident.

According to TDOT, the truck was carrying bales of foam rubber which spilled over the overpass during the crash.

No information regarding when the area will reopen is available at this time. Officials ask that drivers find alternate routes until the mess is fully cleaned up.

