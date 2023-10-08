TDOT Crews working to clear mess I-40 West in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are hard at work Sunday morning after a semi-truck overturned.

The crash happened on I-40 Westbound near mile marker 207.6 in Nashville around 6:00 a.m. TDOT officials have closed the I-65 south ramp to I-40 East near Exit 84 is closed following the incident.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65S ramp to I-40E in Nashville is closed (Exit 84) due to a crash and overturned tractor trailer on the overpass over I-40 WB at MM 207. One lane is blocked on I-40 due to debris that fell from the overpass onto the interstate. #nashvilletraffic — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) October 8, 2023

According to TDOT, the truck was carrying bales of foam rubber which spilled over the overpass during the crash.

No information regarding when the area will reopen is available at this time. Officials ask that drivers find alternate routes until the mess is fully cleaned up.