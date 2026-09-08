TDOT holds community meetings on I-24 Choice Lanes as $24.8B proposal moves forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TDOT is holding two community meetings this week to give residents a chance to learn more and ask questions about the next phase of the I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes project.

The first open house is being held Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Nashville Public Library Pruitt Branch. A second meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Smyrna Event Center.

The meetings come as TDOT advances a $24.8 billion public-private partnership proposal for the project and works to finalize an agreement with its selected partner, DriveTN.

Under plans previously released by TDOT, DriveTN would build two optional lanes in each direction along 26 miles of I-24 between Nashville and Murfreesboro. Existing lanes would remain free, while the Choice Lanes would use dynamic pricing, meaning toll prices would change based on demand.

The project has also raised concerns among some South Nashville residents. Some people in the Glen Cliff community have received letters saying their properties could be affected by the expansion.

TDOT Commissioner Will Reid has said the department will try to avoid property impacts when possible and will work with affected property owners when they cannot be avoided.

“These meetings will allow residents to hear directly from our team, ask questions and better understand the project’s next steps,” Reid said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and take about eight years.