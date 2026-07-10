TDOT mourns 19-year employee killed in Haywood County train crash

STANTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cathy Sims, a 19-year employee of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, was killed in a collision involving a TDOT maintenance vehicle and a train earlier this week.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. at a railroad crossing on State Route 179 in Stanton.

According to preliminary information released by the town, the vehicle Sims was driving was struck by an eastbound CSX train as she attempted to clear the tracks. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

TDOT said it is mourning Sims and is "grateful for the outpouring of love and support" for her family and colleagues.

“Cathy Sims becomes the 114th TDOT employee who died in the line of duty since 1948,” the department said.

Sims will be honored with a marker at TDOT’s memorial in Smith County.

Gov. Bill Lee said flags at the State Capitol will fly at half-staff in Sims’ memory and offered prayers for her family, friends and colleagues.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn said her “heart goes out” to Sims’ family, friends and TDOT colleagues, and encouraged Tennesseans to pray for them.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.