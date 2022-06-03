TDOT plans road closures for two Wilson County projects this weekend

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has planned road closures this weekend for two big projects in Wilson County.

TDOT is warning drivers ahead of time because this could cause some congestion in both Mt. Juliet and Lebanon.

Beginning Friday at 8 p.m., there will be closures in effect on the Mt. Juliet Road bridge over Interstate 40, and some of the ramps to and from I-40.

The closures will run through Monday at 5 a.m.

TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said crews will be replacing the existing bridge approach slabs on both sides of I-40 to ensure a smooth transition to and from the bridge because of increasing traffic and congestion in the area.

“We have communities that are booming and current infrastructure can’t handle traffic they’re seeing," Hammonds said. "This is one example, Mt. Juliet continues to grow, and this is a major interchange.”

Drivers will not be able to get onto I-40 west from Mt. Juliet Road. There will also be other lane closures in the immediate area.

TDOT said there will be detours set up, but it's better if drivers are able to avoid the area.

This project for the Mt. Juliet Road bridge will continue the following weekend, June 10 through 13.

A second project will cause traffic delays this weekend in Lebanon.

Crews will be replacing a damaged beam after a truck ran into the Sparta Pike overpass in March.

The Sparta Pike closure will also run from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers will not be able to go north on Sparta Pike. Southbound lanes will remain open, however.

The full repair of the bridge is expected to be completed by mid-July.