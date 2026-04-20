TDOT promotes National Work Zone Awareness Week to help prevent tragic deaths and injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people die and thousands more are hurt in work zones every year. To encourage safe driving and prevent tragic situations, TDOT is promoting the National Work Zone Awareness Week campaign starting Monday. The 2026 theme is "Safe Actions Save Lives."

The week will highlight the importance of training, awareness, and remembering the lives lost when drivers fail to slow down, move over, or come to a complete stop in work zones.

Monday serves as a training day, emphasizing the importance of laying the groundwork for safety through personnel training. Companies are encouraged to pause during the workday for safety demonstrations, discussions about safety policies, and other prevention steps.

The national effort officially kicks off on Tuesday. Throughout the rest of the week, T-DOT is encouraging the public to participate in the following ways:

Wednesday: Wear orange.

Thursday: Post to social media to spread awareness

Friday: Join in a moment of silence.

Click here to learn more about the effort.

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