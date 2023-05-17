TDOT rolls out upgrades to reduce crashes in state's most dangerous work zone

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 10-mile work zone on I-65 in Robertson County can be a headache to drive through, with 341 crashes reported along that stretch in the past year.

But it can also be deadly. Since the project began in Fall 2021, drivers have been involved in 98 serious crashes (with injuries) in the work zone, and 8 people have died.

The numbers make it the most dangerous work zone in the state, by far. Last year's number of crashes (341) nearly doubles crash numbers in the next busiest project, which is located near Memphis and had 188 crashes reported. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the high crash count is in part due to the large area the work zone covers.

But staff believe part of the issue is that drivers are speeding on an exceptionally narrow roadway.

"They (crews) have to line the lanes with concrete barriers which means you're essentially, as a driver, in a concrete tunnel," explained TDOT Region 3 Spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds. "And because of this you have no room for error...the way it has to be designed and the way the work has to be completed can make it more difficult for drivers who maybe aren’t as vigilant."

Now TDOT is rolling out upgrades to try to help.

In the last week, crews have begun the process to extend the exit 112 on-ramp and give drivers more room to merge onto the interstate. They've added more message boards, signs and sensors. They've also reduced the speed limit to 55 mph and doubled the number of troopers who monitor the work zone to try to get people to slow down and pay more attention.

"Again and again THP is telling us they're seeing speed and intoxication being huge factors in these crashes, and unfortunately when you add speed to crashes, they become much more severe," Hammonds said.

The $160-million project will widen the road to six total lanes, replace 10 bridges and four overpasses, and add 17 retaining walls between State Route 25 and Highway 109 near the state line.

"The work is going well, everything that’s in place is adhering to all the state and federal guidelines for safety," Hammonds said. "But we get it. It’s a tough area to drive through, and the traffic we know can be rough. Because of that, please take it slow and pay a little extra attention."

TDOT says there is light at the end of the tunnel. The work is running about 30 percent ahead of schedule, as of now.

Crews hope they can wrap up the project next year, several months ahead of the original April 2025 completion date.