TDOT to host Southeast Choice Lanes community update meetings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announces they will be hosting community meetings to share project updates with the community.

Community members are invited to stop by the locations listed below to review project updates, meet the project developer, DriveTN, and see their projected schedule.

Community Open Houses:

Trevecca Nazarene University



502 Lester Avenue, Nashville

Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jackson Center for Music and Worship - Zelma Auditorium

Smyrna Event Center



100 Sam Ridley Parkway E., Smyrna

Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m

The same information will be available at both open houses. Attendees may stop by at any time during the scheduled hours.