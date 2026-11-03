Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

TDOT to host Southeast Choice Lanes community update meetings

TDOT_logo
TDOT
TDOT_logo
Posted
and last updated
Add News Channel 5 as a Google Preferred Source

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announces they will be hosting community meetings to share project updates with the community.

Community members are invited to stop by the locations listed below to review project updates, meet the project developer, DriveTN, and see their projected schedule.

Community Open Houses:

Trevecca Nazarene University

  • 502 Lester Avenue, Nashville
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Jackson Center for Music and Worship - Zelma Auditorium

Smyrna Event Center

  • 100 Sam Ridley Parkway E., Smyrna
  • Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m

The same information will be available at both open houses. Attendees may stop by at any time during the scheduled hours.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

20-year-old seriously injured after stopping to help driver on I-24

Our viewers are the best! When Hannah McDonald highlighted the plight of Serenity Sumler, so many of you immediately stepped up. Serenity stopped to help a driver after spotting a wreck and was hit by another car, resulting in terrible injuries. Without the funds to pay for physical therapy, she was at a loss. Because of the kindness of others - she now can rehab and get back to school. Best of luck to her as she trains to become a chef!

- Carrie Sharp

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!