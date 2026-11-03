TDOT to host Southeast Choice Lanes community update meetings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announces they will be hosting community meetings to share project updates with the community.
Community members are invited to stop by the locations listed below to review project updates, meet the project developer, DriveTN, and see their projected schedule.
Community Open Houses:
Trevecca Nazarene University
- 502 Lester Avenue, Nashville
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jackson Center for Music and Worship - Zelma Auditorium
Smyrna Event Center
- 100 Sam Ridley Parkway E., Smyrna
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m
The same information will be available at both open houses. Attendees may stop by at any time during the scheduled hours.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
Our viewers are the best! When Hannah McDonald highlighted the plight of Serenity Sumler, so many of you immediately stepped up. Serenity stopped to help a driver after spotting a wreck and was hit by another car, resulting in terrible injuries. Without the funds to pay for physical therapy, she was at a loss. Because of the kindness of others - she now can rehab and get back to school. Best of luck to her as she trains to become a chef!
- Carrie Sharp