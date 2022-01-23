TDOT working to fix potholes caused by winter storms.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Back-to-back winter storms have created dozens of potholes along interstates and highways and TDOT is working to fix the problem.

They’re using all available staffing to repair them as fast as possible over the coming days and weeks as long as weather allows.

TDOT has a temporary fix to patch current potholes which involves cold mix asphalt. This means a more permanent solution won’t be seen until spring or early summer.

When it comes to more severely damaged areas, crews will have to repave the entire road which takes a bit more time.

So far a little over $3 million has been spent to fix potholes this year. The entire yearly budget ranges just over $9 million.

Make sure to keep an eye out for crews if you see them, move over and slow down.

TDOT is asking drivers to report potholes. You can find a link here.