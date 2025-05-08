TDOT's 'Choice Lanes' concept could expand beyond I-24 to tackle congestion across Tennessee highways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advancing its 'Choice Lanes' concept, with potential plans that could extend beyond the initial I-24 corridor between Nashville and Murfreesboro.

TDOT Communications officer Rebekah Hammonds said the agency couldn't alleviate traffic congestion alone.

"We just simply didn't have the funds to adequately address the issue of congestion on 24," Hammonds said.

Hammonds says their solution — the Choice Lanes project — allows a company to take on the debt to build it. The plan would add four new lanes in the center of I-24, giving drivers the option in both directions to pay for a faster commute in two lanes.

"When it comes to choice lanes, we are looking at this as a potential program rather than one singular project," Hammonds said.

According to TDOT, this could be the first of similar concepts on Interstate 65 in Nashville, as well as highways in Knoxville and Chattanooga. TDOT plans to have a public engagement period this year while it plans the project and searches for a partner to build the lanes.

For Nashville area residents like Emalie Lindsey, who frequently travels I-24 with her children, the project offers a mix of hope and concern.

"I have doctors' appointments downtown and then we like to go to Murfreesboro, too," Lindsey said.

While Lindsey and her family enjoy the peaceful escape of Mill Creek Park away from Nashville's busy streets, the reality of I-24 traffic is never far away.

"We just try to avoid rush hour. We try not to go at 8 and also 4 or 5," Lindsey said. "Seems like a lot of construction to add to an already busy road, but it does seem to work in other cities so maybe it is worth it."

When asked if she would use the proposed express lanes, Lindsey was open to the possibility.

"If I was in a rush, then yeah, probably," Lindsey said.

Lindsey noted that she has experience with similar systems in other cities.

"You like pay to go in the fast lane in Dallas. I have been on those," Lindsey said.

However, she remains cautiously optimistic about the project's impact.

The Choice Lanes project represents a significant shift in how Tennessee approaches highway expansion, moving toward a model where public-private partnerships use companies to help build and manage these types of systems. Drivers can also choose to pay for faster travel times while helping to fund infrastructure improvements.

As TDOT prepares for public engagement on the 'Choice Lanes' concept, we want to hear from you. Would you use these express lanes on I-24, and do you think similar lanes could work on other Tennessee highways? Have you experienced similar systems in other cities? Share your thoughts on whether this approach could help solve Tennessee's traffic problems by emailing kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.