Teachers, staff in Stewart County ready to make sure students feel safe and secure as they head back to school

STEWART, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stewart County students are ready for their first full day of school Wednesday.

The school system had a half-day on Monday, which is used as a trial run for students to make sure their schedules are correct, the bus routes are good to go and to go over anything last minute such as the new state regulations for school security.

Stewart County Director of Schools, Mike Craig, said that was the biggest concern getting ready for the school year.

The county has four schools with five school resource officers from the Sheriff's Office. There are just under 2,000 students across all of the schools.

He said the SROs have a close relationship with the students, so they are able to get the inside scoop if they hear about trouble and be the first line of defense.

He said being a small, close-knit, school system — something as simple as making sure doors are locked and not propped open is something teachers have to get used to.

"You know everybody, but you still have to keep your guard up," said Craig. "And our people here in Stewart County understand that. They want us to have a safe school and they get concerned if there is something that happens and they're very good about alerting us to potential problems and our students are good at that."

Craig said over the summer staff participated in active shooter training and were taught how to look out for any problems.

He said teachers are ready to make sure students feel safe and secure and they are excited to start the year.

Craig said the theme for teachers and staff this year is to 'bring joy to the classrooms,'" which means they are putting an emphasis on the teacher-student relationship. He said students learn better when they feel they have strong relationships.

He said the administration worked hard over the summer to create a positive environment in the school such as adding a fresh paint to walls and through how the teachers decorate their rooms.

He said their goal is to make everyone feel welcome.

"We talk a lot about, in our administration meetings, about being a family and kind of teaching that and taking care of each other. That goes for staff and students."

Over the summer Stewart County Schools posted several job openings. Craig said he is grateful that all positions have been filled as they start the new year.