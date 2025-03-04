Team of first responders save horse trapped in drainage ditch

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders are trained to save all kinds of lives—adults, children, and even animals. But when an animal is trapped and unable to communicate, the stakes can be even higher.

"You want to stay away from the animal when the legs are down, so this allows us to manipulate those straps from behind the animal, where it's safe," said Lt. Mark Teets of Williamson County Fire and Rescue.

While fire departments often have specialized teams, the Williamson County Fire and Rescue volunteers have one that some might call a "dark horse"—a team dedicated to rescuing large animals.

“In the Middle Tennessee area, we’re the only large animal rescue team," Captain Dinah Wade of Williamson County Fire and Rescue said.

On Saturday, Lt. Teets and his team were called to assist the Maury County Fire Department with rescuing Jack, a horse trapped against a large rock in a drainage ditch.

An excavator was brought in to dig an exit path, but Jack was unable to walk out on his own.

"The horse was older, which made it tire out a lot more easily," Captain Wade said.

To lift the horse out of the hole, the team used specialized equipment.

"This goes underneath the animal on their legs. We’re able to lift them up with heavy machinery," Lt. Teets explained.

The rescue was a success. After some rest, Jack was back on his feet, and a veterinarian on-site confirmed he had no injuries.

Lt. Teets praised the teamwork behind the rescue and emphasized that the team is always ready to assist other Middle Tennessee departments, especially when they find themselves "caught between a rock and a hard place."

Williamson County Fire and Rescue is currently training its entire team on how to use the specialized equipment to ensure they are fully prepared for future rescues.

