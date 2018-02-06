Teen Allegedly Forced To Cut Hair After Getting Highlights
3:52 PM, Feb 6, 2018
OHIO - An Ohio woman's post about her daughter's hair has gone viral and even prompted her to file a complaint with police.
Christin Johnson of Fostoria, Ohio said she treated her daughter Kelsey to a trip to the salon for her birthday. She got highlights, but apparently her father did not approve.
Johnson and Kelsey's father are no longer together. Apparently after her father and stepmother saw the birthday gift in her hair, they forced her to chop all of it off.
Johnoson's Facebook post read:
"This is what my daughter looked like Sunday when I took her home and the other two pics is what happened today before she was brought to me... all over me having highlights put in her hair for her birthday!"
Because of such a large public reaction, Johnson has created a separate Facebook page called Team Kelsey.
According to reports, Police and children's services are investigating a possible abuse complaint.
Johnson also took Kelsey to a local wig shop to get a brand new long harido.