Teen arrested, charged in deadly shooting outside Starbucks on Hickory Hollow Pkwy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Starbucks store on Hickory Hollow Parkway was arrested Monday night, a week after the incident happened.

Metro police have charged Zachary Spitaliere, 18, with criminal homicide for the death of 18-year-old Jeremiah Brown. Brown was brought to the emergency room at TriStar Century Farms in a private vehicle just before 4:30 p.m. on July 14 with at least one gunshot wound. He later died during surgery after being transferred to Skyline Medical Center.

Previous report: 18-year-old shot and killed in Starbucks parking lot in Antioch

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and checking for any surveillance video near the scene that can assist with their investigation.

Metro police say that Spitaliere was arrested at a relative's home in Wilson County with the assistance of the Lebanon Police Department.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com