Teen Arrested On Birthday After Pregnant Woman Raped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A teenager has been arrested on his birthday in the case of a stranger raping a pregnant woman in her apartment.

The crime happened last Wednesday at the Overlook Apartments on Bell Road.

Tuesday, authorities with the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed a teen, who just turned 17 years old the day of his arrest, was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

Police said the victim, a pregnant woman in her 30s, arrived home from the store at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday and parked her 2011 dark green Toyota Camry outside her apartment building.

She heard noises while in her bedroom, but dismissed them, thinking they were coming from outside. Shortly after, the teen entered her bedroom armed with a knife from the her kitchen.

He demanded money and told her not to run. He then took the belongings in her purse and then raped the victim.

During her struggle with the attacker, the woman managed to hit him over the head with a bottle, which caused him to leave the room. She then used the knife that he left behind to slash the screen and jump out of the bedroom window.

We will have more on his arrest as soon as it’s available from police.