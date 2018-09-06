Pregnant Woman Jumps From 3rd Floor Window To Escape From Burglar, Rapist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman survived a terrifying attack by a man who raped and robbed her in her Nashville apartment.

It happened at the The Overlook apartment complex on the 700 block of Bell Road in Antioch.

According to Metro Nashville Police officials, the victim, a pregnant woman in her 30s, arrived home from the store at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday and parked her 2011 dark green Toyota Camry outside her apartment building.

She heard noises while in her bedroom, but dismissed them, thinking they were coming from outside. Shortly after, the man entered her bedroom armed with a knife from the her kitchen.

He demanded money and told her not to run. He then took the belongings in her purse and then raped the victim.

During her struggle with the attacker, the woman managed to hit him over the head with a bottle, which caused him to leave the room. She then used the knife that he left behind to slash the screen and jumped out of the bedroom window.

After getting away from her apartment building, the man got into her car, the dark green Camry (Tennessee license number LP4141), and fled the apartment complex.

The burglar/rapist was described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s, about 6 feet tall with a thin but muscular build. She described him as being clean shaven and wearing a purple T-shirt, dark jeans and black & white athletic shoes.

The woman suffered serious injuries when she jumped from the window. She remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.