Teen charged in deadly Brownsville prom gathering shooting

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Brownsville teen has been indicted and arrested in connection with a shooting at a pre-prom gathering that left one person dead and several others injured earlier this month.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened May 8 at Webb Park in the 900 block of Key Corner Street in Brownsville, where students and other young people had gathered to take prom pictures.

Authorities said 17-year-old Saturah Hayes was killed in the shooting. Several others were injured.

At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents joined the Brownsville Police Department in investigating the shooting.

Investigators identified 18-year-old Dequarius Lax as the suspect, according to TBI.

TBI Dequarius Lax

On May 19, a Haywood County grand jury indicted Lax on charges including first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a crime, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of employing a firearm with intent to go armed, six counts of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon.

Lax was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Haywood County Jail, where he is being held without bond.