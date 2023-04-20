Teen charged in deadly shooting at Parkwood Park in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville teen has been arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two brothers last year at Parkwood Park.

Amarion Franklin, 18, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 17-year-old Keianthony Newbell, according to Metro police. The Newbell brothers were shot and killed on Oct. 9, 2022 near Vailview Drive.

The Metro Nashville Police Department's investigation into the shooting shows that the shooting is "connected to a lingering dispute."

Additional arrests related to this shooting are expected, says Metro police.

Franklin was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting and will be charged in Juvenile Court as a result.

See previous: Two brothers killed in shooting at Parkwood Park in Nashville