Teen charged with 2 counts of homicide in Nashville; 7 guns recovered from car after arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of homicide in connection with two separate killings in 2020.

Metro police said in a tweet Thursday that Jonathan Morales-Perez was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday night. Seven guns were recovered from the car. No additional details about his arrest were immediately released.

BREAKING: Detectives this morning charged Jonathan Morales-Perez, 17, with 2 cts of homicide for the 11/16/20 murder of Alexander Presley, 34, & the 12/16/20 murder of Lee Turner, 22. Morales-Perez was arrested during a traffic stop last night. These 7 guns were in the car. pic.twitter.com/K6ZHusjTYZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 6, 2021

Police said he’s accused of killing of Alexander Presley back on November 16, 2020. The 34-year-old died after he was shot in his car outside his Weaver Drive residence.

Morales-Perez is also accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Lee V. Turner Jr. back on December 16, 2020. Turner was shot and killed outside the Tornado Bus Station in South Nashville.

One other suspect, 16-year-old Oswaldo Corado-Callejas, was also arrested in connection with the latter shooting.