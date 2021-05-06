Watch
Teen charged with 2 counts of homicide in Nashville; 7 guns recovered from car after arrest

Metro Nashville Police
Police say seven guns were recovered after Jonathan Morales-Perez's arrest.
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 12:55:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of homicide in connection with two separate killings in 2020.

Metro police said in a tweet Thursday that Jonathan Morales-Perez was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday night. Seven guns were recovered from the car. No additional details about his arrest were immediately released.

Police said he’s accused of killing of Alexander Presley back on November 16, 2020. The 34-year-old died after he was shot in his car outside his Weaver Drive residence.

Morales-Perez is also accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Lee V. Turner Jr. back on December 16, 2020. Turner was shot and killed outside the Tornado Bus Station in South Nashville.

One other suspect, 16-year-old Oswaldo Corado-Callejas, was also arrested in connection with the latter shooting.

