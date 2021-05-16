Teen charged with arson following house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old has been accused of setting a fire outside a home in the Bordeaux area of Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews were called to a home on Lloyd Avenue Saturday around 7:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the patio area. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and noticed damage to a neighboring home in the process.

Witnesses reported seeing the teen set fires at both homes. Investigators said one fire was set to a small plastic basketball goal and another to a bag about 5 feet from the goal. Two people were inside the home when the fire was set.

The teen has been charged with aggravated arson and arson.