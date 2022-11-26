Watch Now
Teen dies after shooting in church parking lot

Posted at 5:57 AM, Nov 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in a church parking lot Friday.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.

Antonio Rudolfo, 19, drove to the church and parked in the back of the parking lot.

Shortly afterward a second vehicle drove to the church and parked in the lot next to Rudolfo.

Police report that a male passenger got out of the vehicle and spoke to Rudolfo for several minutes before an altercation took place between the two.

Gunfire was exchanged between Rudolfo and the male passenger. Rudolfo died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

News

