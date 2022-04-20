Teen shot off of Packard Drive in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials said a juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon off of Packard Drive.

Emergency personnel took the teen to the hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are searching for a male subject in his late teens. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black hoodie, black pants and maroon beanie. He may have left the scene in a white GMC SUV with Tennessee tags, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.