Teen shot while sitting in vehicle with suspect on Bridgeway Ave.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning while sitting in a vehicle on Bridgeway Avenue near Old Hickory.

The 19-year-old male victim was targeted by the shooting suspect, who was sitting with the victim and another person inside a red vehicle in the 200 block of Bridgeway Avenue just after 7 a.m. when the shooting took place, says the Metro Nashville Police Department. The victim was shot at least once in the chest.

A handgun was used in the shooting, and the victim says that the third person in the vehicle also had a shotgun.

Metro police officers were advised that both people in the red vehicle were wearing all black clothing, ran from the scene headed south and were not seen by any witnesses getting into another vehicle.

The victim was taken to the emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.