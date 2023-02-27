Watch Now
Teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy surrenders himself to police

Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo
Posted at 5:52 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 18:52:25-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen who escaped a Nashville mental health service facility in January surrendered himself to Metro police.

Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike on Jan. 31, along with another teen patient who has since been caught.

Metro police notified the public on Feb. 9 to be on the lookout for Chavez-Perdomo, who was arrested May 2022 for a reported carjacking.

See previous: Metro police search for teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy

