Teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy surrenders himself to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen who escaped a Nashville mental health service facility in January surrendered himself to Metro police.

Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike on Jan. 31, along with another teen patient who has since been caught.

Metro police notified the public on Feb. 9 to be on the lookout for Chavez-Perdomo, who was arrested May 2022 for a reported carjacking.

