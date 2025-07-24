Teen with brain condition raising money for seizure-alert service dog

CLARKSVILLE TENN. (WTVF) — A Clarksville teen who was once told she wouldn't live past the age of 2, has defied the odds and is preparing to celebrate her 16th birthday.

Allison lives with Dandy-Walker Syndrome, a condition that affects her development.

"It's similar to cerebral palsy. She's delayed walking, talking, crawling, eating on her own. Things like that," Paul said.

Now, her family is seeking to train a service dog that could make a life-changing difference.

Allison Black communicates through a device but has no problem making her desires known.

Her parents, Amanda and Paul Black, said her disabilities don't stop her from being a typical teenager.

"She has cranky days and days that she wants to sleep in, and we have to remember she's a teenager just like my oldest," Amanda said.

A few years ago, doctors discovered Allison was having seizures.

"Allison has two rescue meds. One if she has a grandma seizure for over 5 minutes, then she would get the rescue med. But she also has cluster seizures where she has a seizure back to back to back," Amanda said.

The family said a specially trained service dog would be bring relief to the whole family.

And they already have a pup in mind—Maggie, a 7-month-old German Shepherd Belgian Malinois.

The biggest issue for the Black family now is the cost of the specialized training Maggie will need, which isn't covered by insurance.

"The total for her training is going to run close to $10,000," Paul said.

"We were able to live in the economy back then. This economy now — I don't know if we would be able to live in it with just him working," Amanda said.

The Blacks are raising funds through AngeLink website to help train Maggie to detect Allison's seizures before they become dangerous.

"The more seizures she has, the more damage she's doing to her brain," Paul said.

The Black family is hopeful they can get the support they need to help Allison live a fuller life.

"It will be great to see what the future holds for her and Allison," Amanda said.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.