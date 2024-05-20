Teenage suicide is not easy to talk about, but teenagers need us to listen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Talking about suicide, specifically when it’s your teenager, is not something that is easy, which I found out quickly when trying to find people to talk to about it. No one was willing to talk to me about their experience, even anonymously.

It can have a lot of stigma around it, as Dr. Alex Bettis, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Vanderbilt, explains.

“I think when we think about suicide it can be this really scary topic with teens,” she said. “It can be uncomfortable for people to talk about the fact that a kid might think about killing themselves or hurting themselves in some way.”

But for years, it has been an increasing struggle.

Since 2017, the number of Tennessee high schoolers who considered attempting or actually attempted suicide has only gone up, according to the State of the Child report from 2023.

In 2017, 8.3% of high school students reported attempting suicide. In 2021, the number rose to 13.4%. In 2023, 78% of mental health treatment facilities served teenagers ages 13 to 17.

Where is this increase coming from?

Bettis offered three possibilities, based on research and on her experience with teens. Stress, added stress from the digital world, and an increase in teenagers who are willing to speak up about their experiences with mental health.

Navigating everyday pressures — school, relationships, friendships, parents, caregivers — can make teens more vulnerable to anxiety and depression, Bettis said. Sometimes, when a teenager has a stressful encounter with another person, there is a bigger risk for suicidal thoughts afterwards.

And the digital world may be enhancing these stressful interactions, Bettis thinks.

“Maybe you have a kid who is getting bullied in person at school, but then they go home and they might not really get a break from that, because they are also getting bullied online. Kids can’t quite disconnect from some of those interpersonal things as easily as we could in my generation,” she said.

Though there are no statistics behind it, Bettis thinks another possible reason for why there is an increase is just that more kids are willing to talk about their experiences. She credits them with a lot of bravery for being so open about mental health.

“I think young people are the ones who are leading the charge. I think they are fearless in talking about mental health, and I think that’s such a shift. It’s really wonderful to see a generation of kids who want to prioritize mental health,” she said.

If you have struggled with mental health and want to share your story, I want to hear from you. Please email me at hannah.urban@newschannel5.com

What can we learn from the teenagers Bettis works with?

“Every time I meet with a kid, there is always something you can connect on. Even in the midst of being in the hospital, a really horribly scary time, they also have a sense of humor, they’re making jokes… remembering that human piece of things, that people are much more than a mental health diagnosis — that’s really a good grounding reminder.”

Bettis works with psychiatrically hospitalized kids and kids who are in partial hospitalization programs. Meaning, kids who are admitted to inpatient services because of concerns that they have done something to hurt themselves, or kids aren’t able to go to school because mental health is getting in the way of day-to-day tasks.

WTVF

She sees a lot of teenagers who are in deep pain, and says what they often want adults to understand is that they just want it to go away.

“They are hurting, and what happens is this thought about escaping becomes a solution in their mind. What they want is for the pain to end, what they want is to feel better,” she said. “I think remembering that in the thick of all the heavy stuff these are just kids and they are doing the best they can… and that It’s our job as the adults in the picture and the providers in the picture to really show up and support them and show that we care.”

Resources available

For parents who feel like their child may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are several resources to help understand how to talk about it or bring it up. Bettis shared a list with me.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

Teens and suicide: what parents should know — https://www.apa.org/topics/suicide/talking-teens.pdf

American Psychological Association:

Talking to teens, suicide prevention — https://www.apa.org/topics/suicide/talking-teens.pdf

International Association for Suicide Prevention:

helpful crisis resources and some tips on how to support someone in crisis —

https://www.iasp.info/suicidalthoughts

The Child Mind Institute:

What to do if you're worried about suicide — https://childmind.org/article/youre-worried-suicide/

There is a 988 suicide crisis hotline that is available 24/7 to anyone who needs help, as well as a crisis text line where all you have to do is text HOME to 741741 to connect with a volunteer crisis counselor.