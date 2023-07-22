Teenager arrested for murder of college student in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Martha Diaz is mourning the death of her only child 21-year-old Genesis Garcia.

"She wanted to be a nurse. She was in college. She was working. She had many dreams. She had many plans. I don't know how this could have happened. It's unfair," Diaz said.

Her emotions need no translation.

Her expression says it all. It hurts to lose someone you love unfairly.

The tears have not stopped since July 12, when Metro Police say 21-year-old Garcia was killed in what detectives believe was an attempted carjacking at her Avery apartments home in south Nashville.

"That day I kept calling her. I kept calling her. I called her friend. And no answer. That was when I got more nervous I felt like I was dying," Diaz said.

Early Friday morning, Metro police arrested 15-year-old Pablo Santos.

Diaz said it's hard to believe a child has caused this much heartbreak to her. But she said she wants to see him behind bars to avoid other families the agony she feels.

"What I want is justice for my daughter. And that those responsible aren't on the loose. Because just like it happened to my daughter, it could happen to another family and I don't want that. These people don't deserve to be free," she said.

Genesis was a first-generation college student. She graduated from Glencliff High School and was enrolled at Nashville State. Diaz said she was so close to fulfilling her dreams.

She hopes parents empathize with her and speak with their children about-- the seriousness of staying out of trouble. She said the youth violence has to end.

Editor's note: Quotes in this article have been translated from Spanish.