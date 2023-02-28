Teenager arrested using license plate reader technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager has been arrested after a License Plate Reader detected a light blue Toyota Camry with stolen license plate tags over the weekend.

Metro Nashville Police department arrested a 16-year-old after a newly placed LPR on Moormans Arm Road caught the Camry pass by on multiple occasions.

The license plate that was photographed was originally stolen on February 16 from Titan Auto Sales on Gallatin Pike North.

Multiple vehicles, including the right blue Camry, were taken from the business. Officials used the information from the LPR to begin conducting surveillance in the area and quickly spotted the car.

Alongside the MNPD helicopter, police were able to follow the Camry to a home on Judd Drive. The 16-year-old was arrested there. The teenager's mother allowed detectives to search the home.

Police discovered keys and key fobs to 17 cars inside the home, ID documents, credit cards for six people, two car registration documents, five dealer tags, other Tennessee tags, and two temporary tags inside the teen's bedroom.

The teen has been charged in Juvenile Court with auto theft and theft of a license plate.

Metro Police told NewsChannel 5 that since last Thursday, they have had 93 verified hits using LPR technology in Nashville, meaning that officers have looked at the license plates and confirmed that tags matched with LPR hits.

Police say that of those 93 hits, 33 were on vehicles and 33 vehicles set off multiple cameras.