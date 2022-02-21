Watch
Teenager killed in forklift accident

MNPD: teen was doing donuts on equipment rental property
Olivia Michael, NewsChannel 5
A teenager was killed in a forklift accident Sunday in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old boy was killed in a forklift accident in Nashville Sunday night, according to Metro Nashville police.

Investigators say Jayden Dalton and another juvenile had gotten onto the Davidson Street equipment rental property and started the engines to the machinery.

A witness told police Dalton had been doing donuts on a forklift when it overturned on top of him and he died.

His death is being classified as accidental.

Metro Police said Dalton was a student at Maplewood High School.

