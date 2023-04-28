Teenagers arrested after crashing into Nashville school bus with kids on board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Public School bus with children inside was rear-ended Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 18-year-old Omar Diouf and his passenger 18-year-old Saibey Danjo, were inside a stolen Hyudai Sonata when officers tried to stop them near Dali Court. They used flashing lights, sirens and spike strips, but the two teens sped through a school zone and rear-ended a school bus.

A spokesperson for Metro Schools says the bus was transporting students from John F. Kennedy Middle School. One student inside was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Parents who live nearby said they heard the loud noise coming from outside, but were appalled to learn what caused it.

"It's just really scary to think about, you know it's scary to think about the world anyways sending my kids to school, but just on the school bus, they're safe, they're calm, they're having fun, headed home, wind down of the day and then bam, I can't imagine what those kids must have felt like," Kendall Cosey said.

Police said the helicopter followed the two teens to Ransom Place, where they ultimately abandoned the stolen car and attempted to escape from police on foot. According to police documents the driver said he ran away from police because he was scared and had never been to adult jail before.

According to the police affidavit, the driver said he purchased the stolen car for $500 via Instagram. Police said during the investigation they were also able to recover a second stolen car but did not say how it was found.

The two teens face multiple charges. The driver is being held on a $65,000 bond. The passenger has been released on a $5,000 bond.