'Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally' draws opposing crowds in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — In front of a crowd outside Murfreesboro City Hall, speakers took turns at the microphone for a 'Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally' sponsored by Turning Point USA.

Faith and political leaders spoke at the podium. "There's nothing more evil than telling a child you're born in the wrong body," said president and founder of Freedom Forever, Landon Starbuck.

Among the guest speakers were Chloe Cole who said she regretted the decision to transition as a teenager. "They told me that I could be something more than just a girl," she said.

Cole shared that she was put on puberty blockers at 13 years old and underwent a double mastectomy at 15 years old. "I don't want anyone to go through what I have and that's why I'm up here," she said.

A group of counter demonstrators attended the event. Also in attendance were men, some masked, dressed in Proud Boys clothing. Police stood between the two groups and surrounded the premises.

Alex Maxwell A group of Proud Boys attended the Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally.

"This rally isn't because we hate anyone. This rally is because we love everyone," said president of Turning Point USA in Rutherford County, Hannah Faulkner.

But mother Brittany Nelson, who was among counter demonstrators, said it was the opposite of love. "I have gay kiddos," she said. "One of them is non-binary."

Nelson said she showed up to support the community and spread love and joy. "What makes me sad is a group of people using Jesus to try and take another group of people's rights away," she said.

Alex Maxwell A group of counter demonstrators advocated for transgender youth held megaphones, chanted and played drums at the Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally.

This all comes as a bill makes its way through the state legislature that would ban gender-affirming procedures on minors.

"It's sad," said Nelson. "Honestly, it's just really sad."

It's an issue that's sure to bring the debate under the spotlight again in the coming months.

Faulkner ended the event saying, "thank you all so much for coming out here today and thank you for taking a stand for our children."