Tenn. leaders introduce legislation banning 'medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Majority Leaders William Lamberth (R-Portland) and Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) introduced the "Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act" which would ban medical interference that "alters a child’s hormonal balance and procedures that remove their organs to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex."

The bill would also require the attorney general to establish a process for reporting violations and would allow children to bring civil causes against parents if they consented on the minor's behalf.

The legislation would allow courts to impose a $25,000 penalty for each violation.

The bill states that a healthcare provider that knowingly violates "within 20 years of the violation" may have action taken against them.

“Interfering or destroying the healthy, normal reproductive organs of a child for the purpose of altering their appearance is profoundly unethical and morally wrong,” Lamberth said. “Tennesseans across our state have demanded an immediate call to action. Through the passage of House Bill 1/Senate Bill 1, Tennessee will protect vulnerable children who cannot give informed consent for adult decisions they aren’t ready for.”

The 113th Tennessee General Assembly is scheduled to convene in January 2023.