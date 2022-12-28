Teens charged with aggravated robbery and carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens have been charged with aggravated robbery and carjacking after Metro Police located a stolen vehicle overnight.

Police say a 2008 silver Honda Accord was taken during a carjacking on December 21 on Marcia Drive. The vehicle was carjacked from a teenager held at gunpoint on Belton Drive last week.

Officials followed the car via police helicopter to Tampa Drive at Harding Pike. Two teenage backseat passengers got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The teens were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Officials continued following the vehicle in the police helicopter assisting ground units.

The driver of the Accord, Cy Griggs, 17, and the front seat passenger, Erby Ervin, 14, fled from the vehicle on Casa Drive. Police were able to quickly take the teens into custody.

Griggs and Ervin have been charged with aggravated robbery and carjacking in Juvenile Court. The backseat passengers have been charged with joyriding and evading arrest.