Teens help tackle period poverty in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may not know it, but many women in Nashville experience what's known as period poverty.

It's when people aren't able to access menstrual products, but volunteers in Nashville are helping tackle the problem.

MBA and Harpeth Hall students spent their Sunday afternoon packing hundreds of bags with menstrual products, a sweet treat, and an empowering message.

The idea for the event started years ago when high school senior Veronica Pierce learned that many woman and girls are unable to afford feminine hygiene products.

Pierce decided to share the cause with others and since 2022 has been organizing similar volunteer events.

"It's just been really great seeing the entire community, you know especially girls and boys, juts coming together and serving the community in the best way possible," Pierce said.

Volunteers packed a total of 333 bags and they will be donated to different area-non profits serving women.

If you would like to help donate to Period Power, you can learn more HERE.