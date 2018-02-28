Teen's Killer Identified As Murder Victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Detectives identified the person who killed a teenager protecting his family during a violent home invasion, but that suspect will never be charged because he too became a murder victim.
Metro detectives said the man who killed 17-year old Ja'Donte Thompson was 20-year-old Davario Kendricks.
After seeing the news of Kendricks' recent murder, Thompson's family recognized him as the gunman who killed their son.
According to police, Kendricks was murdered inside a car at 1511 Jefferson Street on the morning of Saturday, January 6.
Police said Kendricks was a complete stranger to the family and broke into their Nashville home back in December with an unidentified accomplice.