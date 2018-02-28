Teen's Killer Identified As Murder Victim

10:04 PM, Feb 27, 2018
1 hour ago

Davario Kendricks

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ja’Donte Thompson

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Detectives identified the person who killed a teenager protecting his family during a violent home invasion, but that suspect will never be charged because he too became a murder victim.

Metro detectives said the man who killed 17-year old Ja'Donte Thompson was 20-year-old Davario Kendricks.

After seeing the news of Kendricks' recent murder, Thompson's family recognized him as the gunman who killed their son.

According to police, Kendricks was murdered inside a car at 1511 Jefferson Street on the morning of Saturday, January 6.  

Police said Kendricks was a complete stranger to the family and broke into their Nashville home back in December with an unidentified accomplice.

Two men were charged with Kendricks' death.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top