TEMA gives tips for winter weather preparedness go-kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the weather gets colder, representatives from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency say it’s important to prepare for extreme situations.
A lot goes into winter severe weather preparedness, so we are breaking it down for you this morning.
One of the most helpful things they suggest is having a go-kit for your home and car. Here is a list of what they recommend you put in your kits:
- Water (one gallon per person/pet for several days)
- Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered radio
- NOAA Weather Radio
- Extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Important medications
- More can be found here.
Another thing they recommend is winterizing your home. That includes steps you can take now to make sure the warm air stays in and the cold air stays out. You can find more resources here.
When the weather does come, remember to check on the four Ps: people, pipes, pets, and plants.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Bree: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/74/78/507118fa415f9ad794a927fe43ca/screenshot-2024-12-09-at-5-09-02-am.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
This story by Aaron Cantrell reminds me of my first school in Dyersburg, TN. I was a student at Bruce School from Kindergarten to second grade until the school system was integrated. My parents graduated from this K-12 school in 1960 in one of the city's African American communities. After sitting empty for several years, part of the school was demolished while the rest was renovated and now serves as a community center for the Bruce community in Dyersburg. A local pastor is now trying to do something similar in the Cemetery community in Rutherford Co.
-Lelan Statom