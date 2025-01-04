TEMA gives tips for winter weather preparedness go-kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the weather gets colder, representatives from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency say it’s important to prepare for extreme situations.

A lot goes into winter severe weather preparedness, so we are breaking it down for you this morning.

One of the most helpful things they suggest is having a go-kit for your home and car. Here is a list of what they recommend you put in your kits:



Water (one gallon per person/pet for several days)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio

NOAA Weather Radio

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Important medications

More can be found here.

Another thing they recommend is winterizing your home. That includes steps you can take now to make sure the warm air stays in and the cold air stays out. You can find more resources here.

When the weather does come, remember to check on the four Ps: people, pipes, pets, and plants.

