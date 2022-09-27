TEMA sends dozens of volunteers to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Hurricane Ian gained strength overnight while making its way to Florida, Tennessee is sending teams toward the storm to help out.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency sent dozens as a part of a Type IV A-Team and an Ambulance Strike Teams.

They will be in Florida for 14 days and come from agencies and counties all over Tennessee.



Williamson County EMS

American Medical Response Blount County

Anderson County EMS

Madison County Fire Department

TN Department of Health – Office of EMS

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department

Medical Center EMS

Sumner County EMS

Rutherford County EMS

Metro Moore County EMS

Metro Moore County EMA

Maury Regional Medical Center

Maury County EMS

Giles County EMS

Nashville Fire Department

Stewart County EMS

“Tennessee is a leader in volunteering to supporting other states with mutual aid and we are proud to provide these vital capabilities to our neighbors in Florida," TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said in a statement.

They will provide resource requests and operational needs.

"We are proud of men and women who have stepped up to represent the Volunteer State and provide critical, life-saving services to Floridians in need,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

