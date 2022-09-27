TEMA sends dozens of volunteers to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Hurricane Ian gained strength overnight while making its way to Florida, Tennessee is sending teams toward the storm to help out.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency sent dozens as a part of a Type IV A-Team and an Ambulance Strike Teams.
They will be in Florida for 14 days and come from agencies and counties all over Tennessee.
- Williamson County EMS
- American Medical Response Blount County
- Anderson County EMS
- Madison County Fire Department
- TN Department of Health – Office of EMS
- Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department
- Medical Center EMS
- Sumner County EMS
- Rutherford County EMS
- Metro Moore County EMS
- Metro Moore County EMA
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Maury County EMS
- Giles County EMS
- Nashville Fire Department
- Stewart County EMS
“Tennessee is a leader in volunteering to supporting other states with mutual aid and we are proud to provide these vital capabilities to our neighbors in Florida," TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said in a statement.
They will provide resource requests and operational needs.
"We are proud of men and women who have stepped up to represent the Volunteer State and provide critical, life-saving services to Floridians in need,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.