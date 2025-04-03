TEMA wants you to stay aware during this week's storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State officials are hard at work monitoring threats and ensuring everyone is safe.

During a press conference Wednesday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said severe storms will likely bring flash flooding and tornadoes.

On Wednesday afternoon, the organization upgraded the threat to a Level 3 State of Emergency.

"Some locations [in West and Middle Tennessee], we will see upwards of 10 to 15 inches or more of rainfall," explained Krissy Hurley, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Nashville.

She said although we've had recent weather events in the state, it's no reason to let your guard down now.

“We’ve had severe weather or a severe weather threat now four weekends in a row. It’s just this time of year. Spring is here in Tennessee," said Hurley. "We need to make sure we don’t discount this just because it hasn’t happened yet to you doesn’t mean it won’t happen over the course of the next four days."

TEMA says make sure you’re prepared with an emergency plan and weather alerts to stay in the know.

"If you are told or advised to go to a safe place, please take that serious, please take care of yourself and your families and your neighbors," said TEMA Chief of Staff Alex Pellom.

“The first thing you need to do before you leave your house is to check the weather, check radar, check to see what kind of watches and warnings are in place before you try to travel. Cannot stress that enough — you’ve got to be weather aware," concluded Hurley.

Remember to charge your phone, have your notifications on, and your “do not disturb” off.

