Temporary Global Entry office opens up inside BNA terminal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Global Entry office in Nashville has re-opened in a temporary location right inside the airport.

I heard from so many travelers who were frustrated when the former office closed over the summer. When it did, it left Memphis as the closest location for those enrolling in Global Entry to get the required in-person interview.

I spoke with Yolanda Fowler who finally got her interview while on a work trip in Atlanta. But she knew not everyone would have that flexibility.

Customs and Border Protection staff say the former office was outdated and too far from the terminal. It was located in an office building along the back side of the airport area.

The future, permanent office will have technology and security enhancements and will be located on site at the airport. It's taking a little longer than they expected to set up, so a temporary office is now functioning in the new International Arrivals area on level 1.

It's open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The phone number is (615) 275-4025/4052.

Travelers can once again schedule an appointment. They will need to call to request an escort to get to the secure area once they arrive.

Alternatively, folks can also still use the Enrollment on Arrival option.

That's when you request your interview at Customs when you return to the country. You must be 'conditionally approved' beforehand. The interview only takes a couple minutes.

