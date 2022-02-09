Tenn. bill would expand school employee training on how to spot human trafficking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State lawmakers are set to discuss a bill Wednesday that focuses on spotting human trafficking in schools.

The bill would require all school staff to go through training every three years on how to spot the signs of human trafficking in kids.

Right now, the Tennessee code requires just teachers to take in-service training once every three years on human trafficking. They watch a video approved by local education agencies.

"It is assumed that [local education agencies] already have the necessary resources and video recording required for the training and can accomplish the training during the normal course of business; therefore, increasing the number of employees required to receive training will not result in any significant fiscal impact to local government," the fiscal note on the bill reads.

The latest data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline said in 2020, there were 165 cases reported. From 2007 to 2020 more than 1,300 trafficking victims were found in Tennessee.

The bill is being heard by the Senate Education Committee at 3 p.m. Wednesday.