Tenn. doctors concerned about lack of options for women if Roe v. Wade is overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health care providers in Tennessee are reacting to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion.

Some are very concerned women in Tennessee will turn to unsafe practices to end their pregnancies.

"Women have always done this. If you look back through history, they've always done this," said Dr. Ellen Wright Clayton, a law professor and pediatrician. "Some of the people who taught me when I was in medical school talked about what it was like to care for women who've had septic abortions... so this is really going to happen."

A reversal would have a big impact on Tennessee's abortion law. Back in 2019, the state legislature passed a law to ban abortion outright if overturns Roe v. Wade.

"Women will need to travel to states that make these services available, and already Connecticut and California have decided they're going to be haven states, but nonetheless that's a far way to go," Wright Clayton said.

Doctors said banning abortion won't stop it from happening and will just drive some of it underground. Primary care physicians are unsure if women who have abortions elsewhere will even be able to get follow-up care in Tennessee.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in that future," said Dr. Amy Gordon Bono. "What I really do worry about is people suffering in silence at home and having poor outcomes, or God forbid, traveling and doing medical tourism in Mexico potentially even to get the care that they need."

Between 9,000 and 11,000 abortions happened annually in Tennessee between 2017 and 2019, according to the CDC.

Today, abortion is still legal, which doctors think is important for all women to remember.

"The court has not ruled that Roe v. Wade has been struck down, and we don't know that they will do so, so it's really really important not to think it's over," Wright Clayton said.

Ashley Coffield, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, the primary abortion provider in the area, issued this statement: