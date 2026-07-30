Tenn. family shares harrowing tale of escape from fires in France

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee mother and her two children are back home after a harrowing escape from the devastating wildfires in France.

The three were stranded alone and surrounded by fire in a small French town.

Finally they had no choice. As the flames drew closer, they had to leave, hoping to make it to the airport.

They survived and have quite a story to tell.

This family's incredible story went viral in Europe and here nationally.

Rebecca Papin, her son Louis and daughter Violette arrived at the Nashville airport Wednesday night from Europe.

The three barely escaped the flames, which have engulfed much of southwestern France.

They found themselves in an almost impossible situation.

"185 people lost their homes in the city, where everyone was evacuated but me," said Rebecca.

The family had gone to a nearby beach for safety when the evacuation order came down. By the time they returned, the roads were all shutdown and they were alone in the town except for firefighters.

The flames inched closer from a nearby forest and the smoke was awful.

"It was very thick... almost unbreathable. You could not see past a mile or something," said Louis.

For the past week, they hunkered down at home in what essentially was a ghost town — no one in and no one out.

By Wednesday, Rebecca decided they had to go.

"It was truly a life or death situation."

She learned some small backroads had cleared enough for them to try to make an escape for the airport.

They drove out of town through the thick smoke.

"The air was so bad I was coughing as I was packing the car," said Rebecca.

It was slow going, but Rebecca and the children finally made onto the plane.

"Once I realized I was safe and out of the fire and not going back... I burst into tears," said Rebecca.

They all arrived hours later back in Nashville to an emotional reunion with family.

To clarify about how the family was not evacuated initially: Rebecca said she thought she slept through the evacuation order - because she was wearing earbuds.

But she later learned the evacuation order actually went out, when they were at the beach trying to get away from all the smoke.

Rebecca sends out thanks to everyone who followed their story and the thoughts and prayers for them to make it home safe.

And, she's thinking of those still in France dealing with the horrible fires.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com