Tenn. House passes controversial bill that could redefine what's considered an adult venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee General Assembly returned to session Tuesday, immediately diving into contentious legislation that would expand the definition of "adult oriented establishments" to include venues that host even a single adult cabaret performance.

House Bill 884, passed the Tennessee House along party lines despite vocal opposition from Democratic lawmakers and protests from the gallery. The legislation would classify any community center, restaurant or venue that hosts something like a drag show, even just once, as an "adult oriented establishment."

This designation comes with strict regulations, including prohibitions on operating hours and locations within 1,000 feet of schools or churches.

The scene outside mirrored the tension inside, where lawmakers picked up debates from where they left off in 2025. Because this is the second year of the 114th General Assembly, bills already in motion last year can resume this year. "It's a veneer of hate to try and demonize another to create an other on day one. To say look over there Tennessee, so you don't look over here so you see the folks corrupt in this building," said State Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville_ during debate.

Jones called it a strange choice for the first bill of the session, describing it as "this very minute issue that nobody cares about — except Rep. Todd it appears."

State Rep. Chris Todd, R-Jackson, who sponsored the bill, predicted strong support from his colleagues. "I have a feeling the Representative will see an overwhelming sea of green on that board when we vote on this," Todd said.

His prediction proved accurate as the bill passed with Republican support while drawing outbursts from observers in the gallery.

House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) defended the timing, explaining it wasn't necessarily a priority but rather unfinished business from last year. "The people we represent really would overwhelmingly agree, where I'm from, that we don't need adult cabaret close to schools and close to churches. Actually, I'm proud to vote for a bill like that," Faison said.

The Tennessee Equality Project expressed deep concern about the legislation's implications. "The bill is extremely vague, its not clear what it applies to," said Chris Sanders with the Tennessee Equality Project. "We have so many different District Attorneys, Sheriff's Departments and local police forces in this state and I don't think they will all interpret this bill the same way."

The bill still requires approval from the Senate before it could become law.

