Tenn. implements tighter requirements for imported animals amid parasitic fly concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of New World Screwworm in a calf in southern Texas. Now, several states are responding amid the threat of the parasitic fly, including Tennessee.
"NWS can be particularly devastating to livestock health with serious economic impacts," warned the CDC.
NWS has not been detected in the state, but without proper treatment can be fatal.
The Tennessee State Veterinarian has implemented stricter requirements for imported warm-blooded animals to the state.
If an animal is imported from an infested zone it must have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection declaring the animal has been inspected and free of NWS. The certificate is valid for seven days after the inspection. All animals must free of wounds, which attract the fly.
You can find more of the requirements, which are in place until September 4, for Tennessee from the state here. Florida and Georgia have also implemented restrictions amid the concerns.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@newschannel5.com
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